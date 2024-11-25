Trigg Minerals Lists 120M Options Amid Strategic Moves

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 120 million options set to expire in June 2026, which could spark interest among investors looking for opportunities in the dynamic mining sector. This development is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic financial activities.

