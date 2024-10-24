Trigg Minerals Lists 12 Million Securities on ASX

News & Insights

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 12,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TMG. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and attract potential investors. The securities were issued following the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities.

