Trigg Minerals Issues 11 Million Performance Rights

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 11 million unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, not intended for ASX quotation, aim to motivate and retain key personnel. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on aligning employee performance with shareholder interests.

