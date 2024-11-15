News & Insights

Trigg Minerals Gains Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

November 15, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for key initiatives. The approval includes issuing shares and options to various entities, reflecting the company’s strategic moves in the mining sector. Investors may find these developments promising as Trigg continues to expand its operations.

