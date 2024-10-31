News & Insights

Trigg Minerals Gains Interest Amid Resource Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG) has clarified its position regarding recent trading activity, attributing the surge in interest to the acquisition of its Achilles Project, which is noted for its rich antimony deposits. Despite an increase in trading volume, the company maintains that recent drill hole results did not materially affect its stock price and emphasizes its commitment to disclosure obligations. The anticipation around the project’s potential and ongoing resource updates could be driving investor enthusiasm.

