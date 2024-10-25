Trigg Minerals Director Converts Performance Rights to Shares

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Timothy Morrison, a director at Trigg Minerals Limited, has converted 6 million performance rights into fully paid ordinary shares, resulting in a total of 7,178,636 shares now held. This move reflects a strategic shift in Morrison’s investment within the company, potentially signaling confidence in Trigg Minerals’ future performance.

