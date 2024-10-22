Trigg Minerals Announces New Share Issuance Plan

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 4.5 million fully paid ordinary shares, set for release on April 17, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital base. Investors in the stock market might find this development an intriguing opportunity to watch.

