Trigg Minerals Announces New Securities Offering

October 23, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Limited has announced a new non-pro rata securities offering, with a total of 100 fully paid ordinary shares set to be issued. The offer is part of a disclosure document or product disclosure statement, with an acceptance closing date of October 25, 2024, and the proposed issue date is October 28, 2024. This move could be of interest to investors looking at opportunities in the mining sector.

