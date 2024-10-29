News & Insights

Trigg Minerals Announces Key AGM Resolutions

October 29, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the election of directors. The meeting will also address the approval of a 7.1A mandate allowing the issuance of equity securities up to 10% of the company’s capital. These decisions are crucial for the company’s strategic direction and investment appeal.

