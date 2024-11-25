News & Insights

Trigano SA Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

November 25, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Trigano SA (FR:TRI) has released an update.

Trigano SA reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the 2023/24 fiscal year, with sales rising by 12.8% to €3.9 billion and net profits surging by 21.5% to €374.5 million. The company attributed this growth to strong demand for motorhomes, effective cost management, and investments aimed at boosting competitiveness in the European market. Despite challenges in the logistics chain, Trigano maintained robust shareholder equity and announced plans to distribute dividends while continuing strategic expansions and market share consolidation.

For further insights into FR:TRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

