Trigano Expands in European Leisure Market with Acquisition

Trigano has received approval from the French Competition Authority to acquire BIO Habitat, a profitable manufacturer of mobile homes, as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the European leisure vehicle market. This acquisition is expected to offer synergies in purchasing, logistics, and manufacturing, enhancing Trigano’s leadership in the industry. The deal is anticipated to be finalized by the end of 2024.

