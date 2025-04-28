Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

Trident Digital Tech Holdings filed its annual report for 2024, highlighting its focus on digital transformation and Web 3.0 solutions.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd, a Singapore-based company focused on digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, has announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, available on the company’s investor relations website, highlights Trident's commitment to optimizing technology services and enhancing user experiences through its flagship product, Tridentity, a secure blockchain-based identity solution. Trident aims to lead in Web 3.0 activation by connecting businesses to secure technological platforms while offering tailored, optimized customer experiences.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd has successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2024, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency to investors.

The company's focus on becoming a global leader in Web 3.0 activation indicates strong strategic positioning in a rapidly growing market.

Tridentity, the company’s flagship product, is an innovative blockchain-based identity solution, which enhances security in digital transactions, appealing to businesses prioritizing data protection.

What is Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd?

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation, based in Singapore.

How can I access Trident's annual report?

You can access the annual report on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.tridentity.me.

What is Tridentity?

Tridentity is Trident's flagship product, a secure blockchain-based identity solution for single sign-on authentication across various industries.

What are Trident's main services?

Trident offers digital optimization, technology services, Web 3.0 activation, and secure digital solutions to improve client experiences.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries?

You can contact Robin Yang at ICR, LLC via email at investor@tridentity.me or by phone at +1 (212) 321-0602.

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation based in Singapore, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2025 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.tridentity.me.







About Trident







Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide, based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ experience with their end-users by promoting digital adoption and self-service.





Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is an innovative and highly secure blockchain-based identity solution designed to provide secure single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thus promising a new secure era in the global digital landscape in general, and in South Asia etc.





Beyond Tridentity, the Company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, notably connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform, with tailored and optimized customer experiences.







For Investor/Media Enquiries







Investor Relations





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email:



investor@tridentity.me







Phone: +1 (212) 321-0602



