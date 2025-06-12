Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd Announces Initiative to Raise Up to $500 Million for Corporate XRP Treasury Development

Trident Digital Tech Holdings plans to raise $500 million to establish a large-scale corporate XRP Treasury, enhancing decentralized finance integration.

Quiver AI Summary

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd, a Singapore-based company focused on digital transformation and Web 3.0, has announced plans to raise up to $500 million to establish one of the world's first large-scale corporate XRP Treasuries. Appointing Chaince Securities LLC as its strategic advisor, Trident aims to integrate decentralized financial assets into its treasury management by acquiring XRP tokens as strategic reserves and implementing staking mechanisms. The company is engaging with crypto foundations and institutional partners to secure favorable acquisition terms and plans to begin the XRP Treasury rollout in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory compliance. Founder and CEO Soon Huat Lim emphasized Trident's commitment to transparency and governance, positioning this initiative as a key step in advancing decentralized finance.

Potential Positives

Trident is raising up to $500 million to create one of the world’s first large-scale corporate XRP Treasuries, positioning the company as a leader in integrating decentralized financial assets.

The initiative to acquire XRP tokens as long-term strategic reserves and employ staking mechanisms aims to generate yield, potentially enhancing the company's financial stability and growth.

Trident's collaboration with Chaince Securities LLC and discussions with leading crypto foundations indicate a strategic approach to resource acquisition and financial partnerships, reflecting strong industry relationships.

The commitment to transparency and governance as highlighted by Trident's CEO suggests a responsible approach to participating in decentralized finance, which may bolster investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the initiative to raise up to $500 million may signal financial instability or a need for outside capital, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current financial health.

The dependence on discussions with external partners and the regulatory compliance aspect introduces uncertainty about the successful implementation of the XRP Treasury initiative.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the company’s future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Trident's latest initiative announced in June 2025?

Trident announced an initiative to raise up to $500 million for establishing a large-scale corporate XRP Treasury.

How will Trident utilize the funds raised for XRP Treasury?

The funds will be used for acquiring XRP tokens, deploying staking mechanisms, and engaging with the Ripple ecosystem.

Who is advising Trident on the XRP Treasury initiative?

Trident has appointed Chaince Securities LLC as its strategic advisor for the initiative.

When is the initial rollout of the XRP Treasury planned?

The initial rollout of the XRP Treasury is planned for the second half of 2025, pending regulatory compliance.

What is Tridentity and its purpose?

Tridentity is Trident's flagship product, a blockchain-based identity solution focused on secure authentication and protecting sensitive information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization services and Web 3.0 activation based in Singapore, today announced an initiative to raise up to $500 million to establish one of the world’s first large-scale corporate XRP Treasuries and appoints Chaince Securities LLC as the strategic advisor. This strategic move positions Trident at the forefront of integrating decentralized financial assets into treasury and capital management practices, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain-native financial infrastructure.





The initiative will focus on the acquisition of XRP tokens as long-term strategic reserves, the deployment of staking mechanisms to generate yield, and deep engagement within the Ripple ecosystem. Trident will collaborate with select infrastructure and application projects, further strengthening its commitment to the advancement of decentralized finance.





To support this initiative, Trident will raise capital through a mix of equity issuance, strategic placements, and structured financing instruments. The Company is currently in discussions with leading crypto foundations and institutional partners to secure favorable token acquisition terms and robust on-chain infrastructure.





The initial rollout of the XRP Treasury is planned for the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory compliance and prevailing market conditions. Trident will provide ongoing updates on deployment milestones, governance frameworks, and reporting standards, in full alignment with public company disclosure practices.





Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, stated, “As a public company, our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and strategic foresight guides every decision we make. We see digital assets as key enablers in the evolution of the global financial landscape. This initiative reflects our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology for capital allocation and cross-border value transfer. Through this initiative, Trident aims to demonstrate how public companies can thoughtfully and responsibly participate in the ongoing development of decentralized finance.”







About Trident







Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in digital optimization, technology services, and Web 3.0 activation worldwide, based in Singapore. The Company offers commercial and technological digital solutions designed to optimize its clients’ experience with their end-users by promoting digital adoption and self-service.





Tridentity, the Company’s flagship product, is an innovative and highly secure blockchain-based identity solution designed to provide secure single sign-on authentication capabilities to integrated third-party systems across various industries. Tridentity aims to offer unparalleled security features, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing potential threats, thus promising a new secure era in the global digital landscape, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other key developing markets.





Beyond Tridentity, the Company’s mission is to become the global leader in Web 3.0 activation, notably connecting businesses to a reliable and secure technological platform, with tailored and optimized customer experiences.







Safe Harbor Statement







This announcement contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; the political, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For Investor/Media Enquiries







Investor Relations





Robin Yang, Partner





ICR, LLC





Email: investor@tridentity.me





Phone: +1 (212) 321-0602



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.