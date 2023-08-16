Tricon Residential (TCN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tricon Residential Inc (Symbol: TCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.35, changing hands as low as $8.30 per share. Tricon Residential Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TCN's low point in its 52 week range is $7.185 per share, with $12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.35.
