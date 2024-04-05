News & Insights

Markets
TCN

Tricon Residential Obtains Court Approval For Take Private By Blackstone Real Estate

April 05, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN, TCN.TO) said that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) has granted a final order approving its statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) by which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, together with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Tricon for US$11.25 per Common Share in cash.

Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval under the Investment Canada Act. The Transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Following completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the Common Shares will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In January 2024, Tricon Residential said that it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners X and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for a $3.5 billion equity transaction value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TCN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.