Tricon, CPP Investments Enter JV - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have entered into a joint venture to invest in build-to-core multi-family rental projects in the Greater Toronto Area. The Joint Venture will focus on developing rental apartments, located close to major transit and employment nodes, intended for a long-term hold by the JV. Tricon will serve as the developer, asset manager and property manager of the JV projects.

The Joint Venture will provide up to C$500 million of equity capital, including up to C$350 million from CPP Investments and up to C$150 million from Tricon, allowing for the expected development of 2,000-3,000 units at a gross development cost of approximately C$1.4 billion, including leverage.

