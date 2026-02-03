TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Price Target Increased by 12.35% to 56.92

The average one-year price target for TriCo Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBK) has been revised to $56.92 / share. This is an increase of 12.35% from the prior estimate of $50.66 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of $51.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriCo Bancshares. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 11.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.17%, an increase of 1.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 27,651K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBK is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,715K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 83.59% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,068K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,047K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 854K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 6.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 781K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 9.68% over the last quarter.

