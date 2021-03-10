TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TCBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCBK was $48.85, representing a -2.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.95 and a 111.93% increase over the 52 week low of $23.05.

TCBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports TCBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.39%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCBK Dividend History page.

