TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TCBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.79, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCBK was $48.79, representing a -5.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.66 and a 108.68% increase over the 52 week low of $23.38.

TCBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports TCBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.06%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

