TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TCBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TCBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.67, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCBK was $33.67, representing a -18.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.42 and a 46.07% increase over the 52 week low of $23.05.

TCBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). TCBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports TCBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.6%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

