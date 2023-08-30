Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Trico Bancshares said on August 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of September 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 will receive the payment on September 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.73%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trico Bancshares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.16%, a decrease of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 25,583K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBK is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trico Bancshares is 43.35. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.00% from its latest reported closing price of 34.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trico Bancshares is 473MM, an increase of 14.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,441K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 272.72% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,309K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,021K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 942K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 19.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 915K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Trico Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.