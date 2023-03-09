TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Declares $0.30 Dividend

TriCo Bancshares said on March 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.31%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 3.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.74% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for TriCo Bancshares is $60.52. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.74% from its latest reported closing price of $48.91.

The projected annual revenue for TriCo Bancshares is $473MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriCo Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBK is 0.21%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 25,143K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBK is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,309K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,141K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 15.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 79.17% over the last quarter.

Davis Asset Management holds 1,001K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 940K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBK by 8.56% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 909K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trico Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California. Tri Counties Bank provides an extensive and competitive breadth of consumer, small business and commercial banking financial services, along with convenient around-the-clock ATM, online and mobile banking access. Brokerage services are provided by Tri Counties Advisors through affiliation with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

