TriCo Bancshares Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike

TriCo Bancshares TCBK, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, has once again underscored its shareholder-friendly approach. On Aug. 25, 2025, the board declared its quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share, up nearly 9.1% from the prior payout. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 5.

Prior to this announcement, in February 2024, the company hiked its dividend by 10% to 33 cents per share.

The latest hike marks the company’s 144th consecutive quarterly dividend. Over the past 15 years, TriCo Bancshares has raised its quarterly payout 10 times, moving from 9 cents to 36 cents, a fourfold increase.

Considering yesterday’s closing price of $44.44, the dividend yield of TCBK stands at 2.9%. Further, the company also maintains a healthy payout ratio of 39% and an annualized dividend growth rate of 9.48%. This prudent level indicates that the bank retains ample capacity to reinvest in growth initiatives while maintaining steady capital returns.

In addition, TCBK has been opportunistically repurchasing shares. In February 2021, the company’s board of directors approved the repurchase of up to 2.0 million shares without expiration. As of June 30, 2025, approximately 0.36 million shares remained authorized for repurchase.

Meanwhile, the company’s robust liquidity profile underpins its financial resilience. As of June 30, 2025, TriCo Bancshares reported $314 million in cash and cash equivalents, significantly outweighing its $119 million in total debt. This strong liquidity position reinforces the company’s capacity to maintain its dividend and share repurchase plan.

TCBK’ Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past three months, shares of TCBK have gained 10.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.9%.

Currently, TCBK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Finance Companies

Last week, Stock Yards Bancorp SYBT announced a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per common share, marking a 3.2% hike from the prior payout. This dividend will be paid out on Oct. 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Sept.15.

Prior to this latest hike, SYBT raised its dividend by 3.3% to 31 cents per share in August 2024. Notably, the company has increased its dividend payout five times in the past five years.

This month, Virtus Investment Partners VRTS also announced an annual hike in its quarterly dividend for the eighth consecutive year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.40 per share, indicating a nearly 6.7% rise from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Nov. 14, 2025, to its shareholders of record as of Oct. 31.

Prior to this, in August 2024, VRTS raised its dividend by 18% to $2.25 per share. The company has increased its dividend payout six times in the past five years.

