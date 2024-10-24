TriCo Bancshares reports Q3 EPS 88c, consensus 81c

Reports Q3 net interest margin or FTE, was 3.71% in the recent quarter, an increase of 3 basis points over 3.68% in the trailing quarter “Our financial performance for the third quarter demonstrates the effectiveness and strength of adhering to a long term plan and our teams’ consistent ability to execute. In addition, recent strategic hires have been transitioning at an accelerated pace and we are looking forward to their more meaningful impact in 2025,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO. Peter Wiese, EVP and CFO added, “While both net interest margin and net interest income expanded during the quarter, we continue to execute incremental balance sheet strategies to minimize the forecasted impacts of recent and anticipated interest rate cuts. More notably, the reshaping of the yield curve with less inversion will likely provide longer term benefits to revenue and earnings per share growth.”

