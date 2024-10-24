Trico Bancshares Q3 2024 Income and Strategy Update

Trico Bancshares ( (TCBK) ) has issued an announcement.

TriCo Bancshares reported a third-quarter 2024 net income of $29.1 million, with a diluted EPS of $0.88, highlighting a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company noted a decrease in deposit balances but saw improved yields on earning assets and a slight uptick in non-interest income. Executives emphasized strategic hires and balance sheet strategies to mitigate interest rate impacts, aiming for long-term revenue growth.

For an in-depth examination of TCBK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.