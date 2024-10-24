News & Insights

Trico Bancshares Q3 2024 Income and Strategy Update

October 24, 2024 — 06:27 am EDT

Trico Bancshares ( (TCBK) ) has issued an announcement.

TriCo Bancshares reported a third-quarter 2024 net income of $29.1 million, with a diluted EPS of $0.88, highlighting a slight increase from the previous quarter. The company noted a decrease in deposit balances but saw improved yields on earning assets and a slight uptick in non-interest income. Executives emphasized strategic hires and balance sheet strategies to mitigate interest rate impacts, aiming for long-term revenue growth.

