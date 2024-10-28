TriCo Bancshares price target lowered to $50 from $53 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to $50 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm also revised its 2024/2025 EPS to $3.40/$3.35 from $3.36/$3.51 largely based on lower net interest income.
