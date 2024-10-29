News & Insights

TriCo Bancshares price target lowered to $50 from $52 at Stephens

October 29, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to $50 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 report. With TriCo set to cross $10B in assets in 2025, the firm believes potential M&A over the next 6-12 months remains a focus, the analyst tells investors.

