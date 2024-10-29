TriCo Bancshares price target lowered to $50 from $52 at Stephens

Stephens lowered the firm’s price target on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to $50 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the company’s Q3 report. With TriCo set to cross $10B in assets in 2025, the firm believes potential M&A over the next 6-12 months remains a focus, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TCBK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.