TriCo Bancshares' (NASDAQ:TCBK) 7.7% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) share price is up 30% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 15%.

Since it's been a strong week for TriCo Bancshares shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, TriCo Bancshares achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.83.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TCBK Earnings Per Share Growth January 10th 2022

We know that TriCo Bancshares has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think TriCo Bancshares will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of TriCo Bancshares, it has a TSR of 45% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TriCo Bancshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Is TriCo Bancshares cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

