TriCo Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TCBK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.97, changing hands as low as $47.74 per share. TriCo Bancshares shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCBK's low point in its 52 week range is $37.41 per share, with $58.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.91.

