Tricky Monte Paschi cash call comes at high cost

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s trickiest cash call is not coming cheap. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, in which the Italian government owns a 64% stake after a 2017 bailout, will pay 125 million euros in fees to underwriters of its jumbo 2.5 billion euro cash call, most of which will be taken up by Rome. The fees amount to some 15% of the 857 million euros banks and fund Algebris have agreed to backstop.

That compares to fees of just between 2% to 3% for plain rights issues, according to one senior banker. The fees in Saipem’s 2 billion euro rights issue amounted to less than 5% of the amount banks had agreed to mop up.

The fees provide a buffer for underwriters including Citigroup, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca. Monte Paschi says investors have committed 37 million euros and others say they will take up more than 50% of the 900 million euro portion of the rights issue reserved for private investors. That implies the banks may get stuck with some 400 million euros of unsold stock in a worst case scenario. The 125 million euros of fees mean Monte Paschi’s capitalisation after the rights issue would need to fall by some 30% before the banks take a loss on that rump.

For Monte Paschi, the cost of the rights issue will cut some 15 basis points off its Tier 1 capital ratio target of 14.2% for 2024. That will make it even harder to attract a suitor. (By Lisa Jucca)

