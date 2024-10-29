Trican Well Service’s Q3 Results and Share Buyback

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) has released an update.

Trican Well Service reported a decline in its third-quarter financial results for 2024, driven by lower natural gas prices and reduced operational activity. Despite this, the company maintains a strong balance sheet and continues its capital return strategy by repurchasing shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid program.

