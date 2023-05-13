Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Trican Well Service said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trican Well Service. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOLWF is 0.11%, an increase of 10.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 304.65% to 36,482K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.76% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trican Well Service is 4.17. The forecasts range from a low of 3.02 to a high of $5.29. The average price target represents an increase of 56.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.66.

The projected annual revenue for Trican Well Service is 878MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 26,373K shares.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,740K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOLWF by 17.91% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOLWF by 31.48% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,213K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOLWF by 15.72% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 64.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOLWF by 241.84% over the last quarter.

