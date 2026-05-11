Trican Well Service Ltd. Profit Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TVW.TO) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$30.28 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$31.88 million, or C$0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to C$330.27 million from C$259.07 million last year.

Trican Well Service Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$30.28 Mln. vs. C$31.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.14 vs. C$0.17 last year. -Revenue: C$330.27 Mln vs. C$259.07 Mln last year.

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