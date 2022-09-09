Trican Well Service Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSX: TCW.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3.59, changing hands as high as $3.60 per share. Trican Well Service Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCW's low point in its 52 week range is $2.46 per share, with $4.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.60.

