TPCO

Tribune Terminates Discussions With Newslight; Merger Agreement With Alden Remains In Place

(RTTNews) - Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) said Stewart Bainum has informed the company that Hansjörg Wyss will no longer provide the level of equity commitment indicated in the revised, non-binding proposal from Newslight, LLC, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock for $18.50 per share in cash. As a result, the special committee of Tribune's board has determined that the Newslight proposal would no longer reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal, under Alden Merger Agreement.

Tribune has terminated discussions and negotiations with, and access to diligence information for, Newslight and its principals.

