Tribune Says Proposal From Stewart Bainum & Hansjörg Wyss Leads To Superior Proposal

(RTTNews) - Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) said its special committee has determined that a revised, non-binding proposal from Newslight, an entity jointly owned by Stewart Bainum and Hansjörg Wyss, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock for $18.50 per share in cash would reasonably be expected to lead to a "Superior Proposal" as defined in Tribune's merger agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC.

However, Tribune noted that merger agreement with Alden Global Capital remains in place.

Tribune noted that its special committee will carefully consider the outcome of its discussions with Newslight and its principals in order to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of Tribune and its stockholders, subject to the terms of the Alden Merger Agreement.

In February, 2021, Tribune and Alden announced that they had reached the Alden Merger Agreement, under which Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash.

Alden currently owns 11.55 million shares of Tribune common stock, representing 31.6% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.