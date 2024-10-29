Tribune Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

News & Insights

Tribune Resources Limited (AU:TBR) has released an update.

Tribune Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, at The Plaza Hotel in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms and questions in advance to facilitate a comprehensive discussion during the meeting. This gathering provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with the company’s management and stay informed about Tribune’s strategic direction.

