Tribune Resources Reports Robust Gold Production

Tribune Resources Ltd reported a productive quarter with the processing of 49,484 tonnes of ore, resulting in 6,880 ounces of gold produced. The company’s share amounted to 5,160 ounces, highlighting its active participation in the East Kundana Joint Venture with Evolution Mining. Investors may find Tribune’s substantial stockpile entitlements and ongoing mining developments promising for future yields.

