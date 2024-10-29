News & Insights

Tribune Resources Plans Strategic Employee Options Issue

October 29, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Tribune Resources Limited (AU:TBR) has released an update.

Tribune Resources Limited is set to issue 400,000 employee options, expiring three years from the issue date, at a 43% premium to the 15-day VWAP. This move is intended to enhance employee engagement and align incentives with company performance. The proposed issue date is December 6, 2024, reflecting a strategic approach to bolster its workforce.

