Tribune Resources Plans Strategic Employee Options Issue

Tribune Resources Limited is set to issue 400,000 employee options, expiring three years from the issue date, at a 43% premium to the 15-day VWAP. This move is intended to enhance employee engagement and align incentives with company performance. The proposed issue date is December 6, 2024, reflecting a strategic approach to bolster its workforce.

