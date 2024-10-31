News & Insights

Tribune Resources Limited Announces Dividend for Shareholders

October 31, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Tribune Resources Limited (AU:TBR) has released an update.

Tribune Resources Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.20 per fully paid ordinary share, with a record date set for November 19, 2024, and a payment date on December 16, 2024. This decision highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and could attract interest from investors looking for income-generating stocks.

