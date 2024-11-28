Tribune Resources Gains Strong Support at AGM

Tribune Resources Limited (AU:TBR) has released an update.

Tribune Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting, led by Managing Director Anton Billis, resulted in favorable voting outcomes, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s direction. This positive development is likely to interest investors looking at the company’s future prospects.

