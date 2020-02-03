Tribune Publishing Says Terry Jimenez Assumed Role Of President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Terry Jimenez has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer and joined the Board, succeeding Timothy Knight. Knight has stepped down from the Board and will leave the company at the end of February.

Philip Franklin, Chairman of the Tribune Board's Audit Committee, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Franklin has succeeded David Dreier, who stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman but will remain on the Board.

Mike Lavey, current Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, has been named interim Chief Financial Officer.

Terry Jimenez has been Executive Vice President/Chief Financial Officer of Tribune Publishing Company since 2016. Prior to joining the Company, Jimenez was a Partner for IBM's Global Business Services since 2012. From September 2009 through February 2012, he was President of Newsday Media Group, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corp.

From 2008 to 2009, Jimenez served as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer of Newsday, LLC and Publisher of amNewYork. From 2005 to 2008, he was Vice President Finance/Chief Financial Officer of Newsday, Inc. (as a subsidiary of Tribune Company) and from 2003 to 2005, he served as Controller for the Chicago Tribune Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.