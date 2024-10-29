Tribeca Resources Unveils New Copper Drilling Plans

Hansa Resources (TSE:TRBC) has released an update.

Tribeca Resources has identified a promising new drill target at their Chiricuto IOCG project in northern Chile using advanced geophysical survey techniques. The company plans to commence a fully funded drill program in early 2025, expecting to tap into significant copper resources. These developments could position Tribeca at the forefront of the next wave of copper mining projects in the region.

