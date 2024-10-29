News & Insights

Stocks

Tribeca Resources Unveils New Copper Drilling Plans

October 29, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hansa Resources (TSE:TRBC) has released an update.

Tribeca Resources has identified a promising new drill target at their Chiricuto IOCG project in northern Chile using advanced geophysical survey techniques. The company plans to commence a fully funded drill program in early 2025, expecting to tap into significant copper resources. These developments could position Tribeca at the forefront of the next wave of copper mining projects in the region.

For further insights into TSE:TRBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.