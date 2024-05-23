Tribeca Resources Enhances Incentive Plans Amid Growth

Hansa Resources (TSE:TRBC) has released an update.

Tribeca Resources Corporation has announced the grant of stock options for its directors and officers to purchase up to 3,050,000 common shares at $0.37 each, available for five years with annual vesting. Additionally, the company has awarded 130,000 deferred share units to its independent directors, reinforcing its commitment to the development of copper resources in Chile. Tribeca is keenly focused on its flagship La Higuera Project in the Chilean Coastal IOCG Belt, aiming to supply mineral resources for the new generation of copper mines.

