Tribeca Global Natural Resources Reveals October NTA Update

November 13, 2024 — 10:08 pm EST

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. (AU:TGF) has released an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has released its monthly net tangible assets (NTA) statement, revealing a post-tax NTA per share of $2.12 as of October 31, 2024. The company’s share price stands at $1.67, with a one-month post-tax performance increase of 1.27%. Investors in the financial markets may find the steady performance and detailed breakdown of the company’s largest equity holdings insightful.

