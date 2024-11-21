Tribeca Global Announces AGM Results, Investors Show Support

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. (AU:TGF) has released an update.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd. announced the successful outcome of their 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions such as the remuneration report and the re-election of director Nicholas Myers. The results reflect strong support from investors, with over 78% voting in favor of the proposals.

