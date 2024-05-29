Tribe Property Technologies Unveils Q1 Results

Tribe Property Technologies (TSE:TRBE) has released an update.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc., a cutting-edge provider of tech-enhanced property management services, is set to release its Q1 financial results on May 30, 2024, followed by a conference call led by CEO Joseph Nakhla and CFO Angelo Bartolini. Investors can access the details on Tribe’s website or through SEDAR, with options to join the call via webinar or local dial-in numbers. The company aims to revolutionize the property management sector through strategic acquisitions and a focus on digitizing operations to improve customer retention and broaden service offerings.

