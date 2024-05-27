News & Insights

Tribe Property Technologies Expands with DMSI Acquisition

May 27, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Tribe Property Technologies (TSE:TRBE) has released an update.

Tribe Property Technologies is set to significantly amplify its market presence by acquiring DMSI Holdings, a Toronto-based firm with a positive financial standing, which will boost Tribe’s revenue run-rate to over $31 million and enhance its stature as a major player in Canada’s rental and commercial property management sector. To fund the acquisition, Tribe is initiating a private placement of up to $3.5 million, backed by the esteemed PROPELR Growth Fund, consolidating their national reach and digital property management services.

