Tribal Group Announces Key Stock Option Exercises

Tribal Group plc, a major player in the global education software market, has announced the automatic exercise of stock options for two of its key management personnel, Mark Pickett and Chloe Payne, following the achievement of pre-set performance targets. The transaction has expanded the company’s issued share capital to 213,079,175 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. These exercises are part of the Company’s Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), underlining Tribal’s commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with its performance and growth.

