Triathlon-WTS Hamburg rescheduled for Sept. 5 due to COVID-19 pandemic

May 13 (Reuters) - The World Triathlon Series (WTS) and Mixed Relay World Championships in Hamburg, which were postponed last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been rescheduled for September, event organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two events were due to take place on July 11 and 12 but were postponed due to Germany's lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. They will now take place on the weekend of Sept. 5-6.

The Ironman triathlon has also been pushed back to Sept. 6 from its original June 21 start.

"To best meet the needs of our athletes and the local community, the WTS Hamburg races will take place on Sept. 5, 2020," tournament organisers said.

"Elite races of the ITU World Triathlon Series and ITU Mixed Relay World Championships will also take place on the same weekend."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

